Welcome To The Jungle Paid Previews Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's 34-Actor Ensemble Collects ₹3.75 Crore Despite Limited Shows

Welcome To The Jungle Paid Previews Box Office Collection | Photo Via Instagram

Welcome To The Jungle hit theatres on Friday, June 26, after holding paid previews on Thursday. The film boasts a massive 34-actor ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Welcome To The Jungle Paid Previews Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle has earned around Rs 3.75 crore net from its limited paid previews, translating to approximately Rs 4.50 crore gross. Considering the restricted number of preview shows, the opening response is seen as a respectable start for the multi-starrer. Interestingly, the film's paid preview figures are on par with those of Bhooth Bangla, drawing inevitable comparisons between the two Akshay releases.

Welcome To The Jungle Budget

Welcome To The Jungle has reportedly been mounted on a massive budget of Rs 250–300 crore, making it one of the most expensive comedy films in Hindi cinema.

For a film mounted on such a massive scale, the film will need to register solid opening-day numbers, sustain momentum over the weekend, and maintain healthy collections in the weeks that follow to justify its cost.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle marks the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. Early reactions from audiences have been largely positive, with many praising the film's entertainment value, humor, and its ability to effectively utilise its massive 34-actor ensemble.

Welcome To The Jungle Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Welcome To The Jungle 3.5 out of 5 stars, with the review reading as follows: "Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!"