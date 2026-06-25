Welcome To The Jungle X Review: Netizens Praise Akshay Kumar, Call Film 'Entertaining' & 'Hilarious'

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle is finally gearing up for its theatrical release on June 26, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers held paid preview shows on June 25, giving audiences an early chance to watch the film. Going by the initial reactions, the film appears to have struck the right chord with a large section of viewers.
Soon after the first screenings, social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) was flooded with reviews and reactions from moviegoers. Many viewers described the film as a fun-filled entertainer packed with comedy, chaos and larger-than-life moments.
A majority of users praised the film for delivering what it promised - a light-hearted comedy designed purely for entertainment. Several viewers called it a "laughter riot" and appreciated the makers for bringing together such a massive ensemble cast under one roof.
Akshay's performance, in particular, has emerged as one of the highlights of the early reviews. Fans praised his comic timing and screen presence, with many saying he shines in the film's chaotic and humourous setup.
Interestingly, many social media users advised audiences not to overanalyse the story or search for logic while watching the film. According to viewers, Welcome To The Jungle works best when enjoyed as a carefree comedy entertainer.
While the response has been largely positive, not everyone was completely convinced. A section of viewers felt the film was "average" and believed it relied heavily on its star-studded cast and over-the-top humour. However, even among mixed reactions, many acknowledged that the film succeeds in providing moments of laughter.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
One of the most talked-about aspects of the film is its massive cast. The makers have received praise for successfully bringing together nearly 30 actors in a single project. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Kiku Sarada, Krushna Abhishek, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, among several others.
With positive word-of-mouth already building online, it remains to be seen whether Welcome To The Jungle can continue the popularity of the Welcome franchise when it opens in cinemas on June 26.