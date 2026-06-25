Welcome To The Jungle X Review: Netizens Praise Akshay Kumar, Call Film 'Entertaining' & 'Hilarious'

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle is finally gearing up for its theatrical release on June 26, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers held paid preview shows on June 25, giving audiences an early chance to watch the film. Going by the initial reactions, the film appears to have struck the right chord with a large section of viewers.

Soon after the first screenings, social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) was flooded with reviews and reactions from moviegoers. Many viewers described the film as a fun-filled entertainer packed with comedy, chaos and larger-than-life moments.

A majority of users praised the film for delivering what it promised - a light-hearted comedy designed purely for entertainment. Several viewers called it a "laughter riot" and appreciated the makers for bringing together such a massive ensemble cast under one roof.

Akshay's performance, in particular, has emerged as one of the highlights of the early reviews. Fans praised his comic timing and screen presence, with many saying he shines in the film's chaotic and humourous setup.

Interestingly, many social media users advised audiences not to overanalyse the story or search for logic while watching the film. According to viewers, Welcome To The Jungle works best when enjoyed as a carefree comedy entertainer.

While the response has been largely positive, not everyone was completely convinced. A section of viewers felt the film was "average" and believed it relied heavily on its star-studded cast and over-the-top humour. However, even among mixed reactions, many acknowledged that the film succeeds in providing moments of laughter.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I mean this with utmost sincerity



There is a point where Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty are hogging film footage, trying to upstage each other in front of the villagers & it’s one of the funniest sequences I have seen this year in theatres. #WelcomeToTheJungle — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 25, 2026

INTERVAL - #WelcomeToTheJungle is a SURE-SHOT SUPERHIT if 2nd half holds.



What works -



1) #AkshayKumar in a terrific form & he has got so many "meta" jokes as well. Like he bribing cameraman to focus on him during action scenes 😉



2) Everyone in supporting cast has got some… pic.twitter.com/gLTdZFcP8N — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 25, 2026

One Word Review... Welcome To The Jungle: ENTERTAINING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. Get ready for a 1980s-style masala entertainer. The focus is on fun, laughter, nostalgia, and larger-than-life entertainment – not logic or reasoning. Several jokes land effectively, though the post-interval… pic.twitter.com/U37pQvuufU — Tripurari Chaudhary (@TripurariMedia) June 25, 2026

#WelcomeToTheJungle - Paid Preview Review



The film opens on a hilarious note with Johnny Lever, who kicks off the madness in his signature comic style. His grand announcement of Welcome To The Jungle inside the haveli sets the tone perfectly, and for a moment, it almost feels… pic.twitter.com/pJFXLjnlNb — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) June 25, 2026

Welcome 3 Review - Good Entertainment



Rating - ⭐⭐⭐



Welcome to the Jungle looks like a colorful, fun-filled entertainer with a massive star cast led by Akshay Kumar. Packed with comedy, chaos, and larger than life moments, it promises a lighthearted big screen experience for… pic.twitter.com/IJ9ZXpLyeA — Om ✨ (@Girish__28) June 25, 2026

Hard But True 🧐



Welcome to the Jungle is not a Welcome Movie Franchise 🧐



It's a Khichdi of Welcome, Awara Pagal Deewana, Hera Pheri and Many more 😜😜



Many Actors looks so terrible in this movie 😜



It's Akshay Kumar rojgar Yojana — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) June 25, 2026

Akshay Kumar Is something Else🔥 Welcome 3 Gave 100x more than expected pic.twitter.com/nd53DW76S1 — Yourcomfortheaven (@yourcomforthvn) June 25, 2026

#WelcomeToTheJungle Second Half Is More Entertaining Then First One , Uday Bhai And Majnu Bhai Badly Missed , Akshay Kumar Is Soul Of The Film . Tushar Kapoor Is Surprise Gift 😂😂



So Far Entertaining 😁🤠 — 𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗠𝗔 𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗗 (@Cine_Uncensored) June 25, 2026

One of the most talked-about aspects of the film is its massive cast. The makers have received praise for successfully bringing together nearly 30 actors in a single project. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Kiku Sarada, Krushna Abhishek, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, among several others.

With positive word-of-mouth already building online, it remains to be seen whether Welcome To The Jungle can continue the popularity of the Welcome franchise when it opens in cinemas on June 26.