Welcome To The Jungle First Half Review: A Laugh Riot Till Now, Also A Very Unexpected Interval

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Patesh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav starrer Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release on June 26, 2026, and on Thursday, June 25, the makers kept paid previews. Our reviewer is watching the film, and now, it is an interval.

The Ahmed Khan directorial starts on a very dull note, there are hardly any funny scenes in the first 30 minutes of the movie and you will feel that you have wasted your time and money.

But, then, the film totally becomes hilarious. There are scenes and dialogues that will make you laugh out loud. It entertains very well, but of course, don't look out for any logic here.

While Akshay Kumar takes the lead, all the other actors have also been given a good scope. After Akshay, it is Rajpal who steals the show with his act. Jacqueline and Disha get the perfect glamour quotient, and the former's character is also quite funny. Raveena and Lara Dutta get a few scenes, in which they grab our attention.

Also, the interval is quite unexpected. No, we are not talking about the twist in the film, but there's a surprise.

The first half has made us laugh out loud. Now, hoping the second half turns out to be better.

Stay Tuned To The Free Press Journal for the full review of Welcome To The Jungle!