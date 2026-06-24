Akshay Kumar Requests Film Critics & Influencers To Replace Star Ratings With Laughter Emojis For Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle Title Track | YouTube

As the release date of his comedy film 'Welcome To The Jungle' is around the corner, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Wednesday (June 24) penned a message for the critics and influencers, jokingly requesting them to "replace star ratings with laughter emojis" while giving their reviews for the film.

"Critics and influencers, please replace star ratings with laughter emojis," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jala, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.

The first instalment starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. It was released in 2007.

The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

The film is set to be released in theatres on June 26.