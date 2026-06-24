Akshara Singh Reveals Akshay Kumar Shot Ghis Ghis Ghis Song Despite 104 Degree Fever: 'I Realised How Much He Loves His Work'

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in the song Ghis Ghis Ghis from the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, called the collaboration a dream come true for her. ln one of her latest interviews, she stated that she was impressed by the superstar's commitment to work despite being unwell.

Speaking to ANI, Akshara recalled watching Akshay perform during the shoot while battling a high fever. The experience, she said, gave her an understanding of his dedication towards his profession.

"The biggest thing was that he had a fever of 103-104 degrees while shooting. I kept observing him and realised how much he loves his work and his craft. He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication."

The song features Akshay in his signature fun-filled avatar, but according to Akshara, few would have guessed that the actor was dealing with a high fever while filming.

A Dream Collaboration for Akshara Singh

Akshara also opened up about how she landed the opportunity to be part of the song. She revealed that she initially received a call from Ahmed Khan's production house regarding a track in Welcome To The Jungle.

"I received a call from Ahmed Sir's production house... I was told there's a song in 'Welcome To The Jungle' and that I had to do it. I hesitated for a while. Later, Ganesh Acharya, sir, called me, and I felt reassured. He asked me if I would do the song. I asked what kind of song it was, and he said it's a wonderful track and that I would really like it. He encouraged me to do it. And the moment I heard Ganesh sir and Akshay sir's name, I was completely blank," she shared.

The actress admitted that getting the chance to work alongside Akshay Kumar was overwhelming and emotional.

"As an actor, I was extremely grateful to get this opportunity. But at the same time, the child in me was so nervous that I even had to go to the washroom out of anxiety. It was actually a fangirl moment for me. Until yesterday, I used to watch Akshay sir's films on television and clap. And suddenly, I was getting the chance to share screen space with him. I truly felt like life was writing its own script," Akshara expressed.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle boasts a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and several others.

Presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, the entertainer is slated to release in theatres on June 26.