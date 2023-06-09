Wednesday Actor Percy Hynes White DENIES Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says 'My Friends Are Receiving Death Threats'

Percy Hynes White, known for his role in the TV series "Wednesday," has finally broken his silence in response to the allegations that have been circulating about him.

In an Instagram story posted on Tuesday, the actor addressed the claims made against him, categorizing them as "misinformation" spread by someone he asserts he has never even met.

While the specific nature of the allegations was not mentioned, Hynes White was likely referring to the sexual assault accusations that emerged earlier this year.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

In his Instagram story, he stated, "Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. My family has been doxxed and friends received death threats because of all this.”

He further revealed that underage photos of him were utilized, and instances of him acting in character were wrongly portrayed as hateful.

Hynes White stated that the rumours being circulated are entirely false, vehemently denying the depiction of him as "bigoted or criminally negligent of people's safety."

He expressed concern that such baseless claims could lead to mistrust toward genuine victims, and he urged for an end to the harassment directed towards his family, friends, and colleagues.

IT ALL BEGAN IN JANUARY THIS YEAR

The allegations against Hynes White emerged in January when a Twitter user accused him of assaulting her at a party he hosted in Toronto. The tweet alleged that the actor had also assaulted other women and engaged in providing alcohol and drugs to underage girls.

Although the tweet has since been deleted, it triggered additional stories and accusations.

The actor's role as Xavier Thorpe, a student and love interest in the TV series "Wednesday," had garnered attention from fans. Following the allegations, there were petitions calling for his removal from the show's second season. However, it remains uncertain whether he will be returning to the series