‘We owe it to each other to stay cautious during this pandemic,’ says Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: Actor-producer Anushka Sharma is keen to see the Hindi film industry bounce back after being crushed by the coronavirus pandemic. Anushka, who is riding high on the success of her two recent web series as a producer, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, says that though the virus has changed the way films will be shot, Bollywood will adapt to the challenge.

“Our industry is very good at taking precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Going forward, the atmosphere on-set will definitely be different, but we all need to embrace these changes as we know there is a good reason for them. We owe it to each other to stay cautious during this pandemic,” Anushka says.

The pandemic sent Anushka in an introspective mode. “Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm. The minute I start planning or thinking of the future, I have to bring myself to the present and deal with what I have to deal with right now,” she adds.

Anushka is happy and content to have achieved work-life balance after over three years of trying to perfect. While she will continue to be focussed on acting and production, she says she has learnt how to focus on her personal life too. “I’ve been very introspective over the last three years. I don’t want to think that my only value is what I’ve achieved in life. Peace of mind is my priority and I’m happy that I have become more compassionate and less judgmental,” she adds.