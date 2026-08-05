'We Just Have To Sign The Papers': Akanksha Chamola Shares Major Update On Divorce Proceedings With Gaurav Khanna After Lock Upp 2 Elimination- VIDEO

Akanksha Chamola Shares Major Update On Divorce Proceedings With Gaurav Khanna After Lock Upp 2 Elimination |

After coming out of the Lock Upp 2 house, Akanksha Chamola was once again asked about her divorce. Gaurav Khanna's estranged wife was questioned over whether she had spoken about their separation only to gain TRPs. Responding to the allegation, Akanksha slammed those making such assumptions, saying no woman would use something as personal as her divorce for publicity or to boost a show's ratings. She also confirmed that her divorce from Gaurav is currently in its final stages, with only the paperwork left to be signed.

"Mujhe nahi lagta koi bhi ladki itne bade platform mein ja ke TRP ke liye bolegi ki main apne pati se divorce le rahi hoon," Akanksha said during a media interaction after her elimination from Lock Upp 2. She added that she had nothing more to say to those who believed she was using her divorce for publicity and instead invited them to verify the facts themselves.

"Please mere ghar pe aaiye, meri legal team se baat kijiye," Akanksha added, as seen in a video shared by Varinder Chawla. She revealed that the legal process for the divorce has been underway for a long time. "Lock Upp mein jaane se pehle bhi hamari legal teams is baat pe baat kar rahi thi. Aur bahar nikalne ke baad bhi... It's just that, you know, we just have to sign the papers," she said.

Akanksha further explained that the legal formalities of their divorce have already been completed and that only the final signatures remain. She reiterated that she has never used her personal life for publicity. "Ham jab shaadi bhi kar rahe the to logon ko lag raha tha ham publicity ke liye kar rahe hain, but aisa nahi hota hai. Just because hum actors hain iska matlab ye nahi hai ki ham jo bhi kar rahe hain publicity ke liye kar rahe hain," she added.

Actor Gaurav Khanna and actress Akanksha Chamola got married on November 24, 2016, after dating for a few years. Over the years, the couple often addressed questions about parenthood, with Akanksha revealing that while Gaurav wished to have a child, she was not ready to embrace motherhood. During her stint on Lock Upp 2, Akanksha shocked fans by revealing that the two had separated and were in the process of getting divorced. However, the actress did not reveal the exact reason behind the divorce.