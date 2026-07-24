'Horrible Person', 'Fame Digger': Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash After 'Dog Over Gaurav Khanna' Remark On Lock Upp

Gaurav Khanna Fans Slam Akanksha Chamola | Instagram

In Thursday's episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, came to meet him. After she left, Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Chamola were talking, and the former said that she wanted her boyfriend to come and meet her as well. During the conversation, Chamola said that the person who came for her (Gaurav Khanna) was her ex, and that she would have preferred her parents to come on the show. She also went on to say that she would have preferred her dog to come instead of Gaurav.

This statement has not gone down well with Gaurav's fans, and they are slamming her on social media. A netizen tweeted, "#AkankshaChamola Ab naam lena band karo #gauravkhanna ka uske alawa tumhara koi game nahi #lockupp2 main vulgar content ke alawa diya kya hai sirf personal baate batane ayi thi yeh (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#AkankshaChamola why did u go for fame in #BB19 house. #GauravKhanna ke bhi maa baap hai, kutta hai. U ko bhej deti. Fame liya Gaurav se, ab drama karogi? Usko neecha dikhaogi? Bangai cool? (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#AkankshaChamola Wannabe personality, Fame digger, non diagnosed (straigh, left or right) 'better my dog will come instead of #GauravKhanna' she is mentally retarted. enjoy the fame on his name putting all failure on him. GK plz mature the divorced from bimbo dumb girl #LockUpp2 (sic)." Check out the tweets...

Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna Divorce

During the premiere episode of Lock Upp, Akanksha had shared her secret that she and Gaurav are heading for a divorce. It shocked everyone, as just last year, Chamola had appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 19 to support Khanna.

The Anupamaa actor's conversation about his wife not wanting to have children had become the talk of the town. However, it is not yet known whether the issue of having children is the reason the two are heading for a divorce.