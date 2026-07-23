'That's Shilpa Shinde, Ladies & Gentlemen': Hina Khan Takes A Dig At Lock Upp 2 Contestant During Fiery Face-Off- VIDEO

Hina Khan Takes A Dig At Lock Upp 2 Contestant During Fiery Face-Off- VIDEO |

There is no shortage of drama inside Netflix's Lock Upp 2. With Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed entering the show as special guests, the upcoming episode promises high-voltage entertainment. As soon as Hina stepped inside the jail, she was introduced to the contestants who are "at risk" this week. During the interaction, Hina appeared to grill Shilpa Shinde, who, however, took all the jibes sportingly and responded with a smile.

In the latest promo of the upcoming episode, Uorfi asked the contestants, "Aap sab mein se sabse dangerous player kon hai?" Responding to the question, Varun Yadav aka Laila named Shilpa. Taking an indirect dig at her, Hina remarked, "That's Shilpa Shinde ladies and gentlemen."

The conversation continued with Harshad Chopda saying, "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai 2 jailer bahar hai, ek jailer andar hai." To this, Shilpa confidently replied, "Sab mujhse darte hain aur darte rahein." Reacting to the "at risk" contestants, Hina quipped, "Training chahiye tumlogon ko, kisse life mein darna chahiye kisse nahi."

🚨 Lock Upp Promo 🚨



It's Shilpa Shinde vs Hina Khan, and the promo is absolute fire! 🤯🔥



Ritiesh to Harshad: "When will you finally start playing your own game instead of revolving around Shivangi?" 👀



Whose side are you on? 👇#LockUpp2 #LockUpp #ShilpaShinde #HinaKhan… — 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@The_Drama_Dose) July 23, 2026

Yes that's Shilpa Shinde for you hina....you will never forget the trauma she gave you a decade ago😂😭#ShilpaShinde #LockUpp2 https://t.co/1P8vcMXAs9 — Navneet Kaur (@Navneet_444) July 23, 2026

Later, Hina seemingly took another swipe at Shilpa, saying, "Aap sab log aise seedhi ban ke kisi ko upar Chadha rahe hain. Wo agar king hai to aap kingmaker hain." She further advised, "Do not serve things on a platter." Throughout the exchange, Shilpa was seen smiling and taking the remarks in good spirit. After seeing thier rivalry, a user tweeted, "It's undoubtedly Shilpa Shinde Show... And Hina Khan please move on.... 8 seasons aa k chale gaye and 3 OTT... Abhi tak Season 11 ka dukh gaya nahi (sic)."

It's undoubtedly Shilpa Shinde Show... And Hina Khan please move on.... 8 seasons aa k chale gaye and 3 OTT... Abhi tak Season 11 ka dukh gaya nahi ... Sore Loser... #ShilpaShinde #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/uH2SxNLccu — Direct Dil Se (@KazmionX2) July 23, 2026

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's rivalry dates back to Bigg Boss 11 in 2017, where they emerged as the two strongest contestants but were frequently at loggerheads over household duties, kitchen responsibilities, gameplay and personal remarks. Their heated arguments and contrasting personalities became one of the biggest highlights of the season, with Shilpa eventually winning the trophy and Hina finishing as the first runner-up. Although years have passed, the two have continued to exchange indirect jibes in interviews and on social media, with their long-standing feud resurfacing once again in 2026 after Hina criticised Shilpa over her false sexual harassment complaint confession.