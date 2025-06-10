'We Are Shattered, Cried Enough': Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma Lose All Savings After Being Cheated By Close Friend Of 3 Years

Television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma revealed shocking details of a financial fraud that happened with them due to one of their closest friends. The couple revealed that they lost all their savings to the fraud, and that they are shattered and clueless about how to restart from scratch.

Puja told ETimes, "These past 2-3 months have been extremely difficult for us and have no idea what will happen next. We have been a victim of a fraudulent financial scam and we lost a huge amount."

She went on to say, "We have to start from zero and we won't give up. We don't want to give up. We lost all our savings in this fraud. All we want that you all support and pray for us. We believe in God."

Puja also stated that Kunal has been "deeply affected" by the incident and that the only way they can get out of the situation and start their lives again is with the support of the audience.

While they did not reveal the exact identity of the fraudster, the couple said that the person was extremely close to them. "When you trust someone for past 3 years... He has been with you, became a part of your home and family..." Kunal stated, visibly distressed.

Puja added, "We are deeply hurt but we don't want to give up at this point and come out stronger."

Concluding their message, Kunal also revealed that they had not spoken about the fraud to their families as well. "We have cried enough behind it and these past months were extremely shattering. All we want is support. It was impossible for us to share it with our family but now with this video they will come to know. It feels terrible to share such news with them. All our lives we have worked hard and earned," he said.

Puja shot to fame by starring in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Kasturi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sarvgunn Sampanna, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Qubool Hai, and others. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

In 2020, she got married to her Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna co-star Kunal Verma. In 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Krishiv.

Kunal has been a part of shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Havan, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Jhanak, Dear Ishq, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, among others.