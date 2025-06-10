 'We Are Shattered, Cried Enough': Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma Lose All Savings After Being Cheated By Close Friend Of 3 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'We Are Shattered, Cried Enough': Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma Lose All Savings After Being Cheated By Close Friend Of 3 Years

'We Are Shattered, Cried Enough': Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma Lose All Savings After Being Cheated By Close Friend Of 3 Years

Television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma fell prey to a massive financial fraud and they revealed that it was done by their close friend of three years. Sharing that they lost all their savings, Puja said, "These past 2-3 months have been extremely difficult and we have no idea what will happen next...We have to start from zero."

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image

Television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma revealed shocking details of a financial fraud that happened with them due to one of their closest friends. The couple revealed that they lost all their savings to the fraud, and that they are shattered and clueless about how to restart from scratch.

Puja told ETimes, "These past 2-3 months have been extremely difficult for us and have no idea what will happen next. We have been a victim of a fraudulent financial scam and we lost a huge amount."

She went on to say, "We have to start from zero and we won't give up. We don't want to give up. We lost all our savings in this fraud. All we want that you all support and pray for us. We believe in God."

Puja also stated that Kunal has been "deeply affected" by the incident and that the only way they can get out of the situation and start their lives again is with the support of the audience.

FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Read Also
Puja Sharma To Make Acting Comeback After 7 Years With Jhanak, Says 'Sabbatical Made Me Sharper,...
article-image

While they did not reveal the exact identity of the fraudster, the couple said that the person was extremely close to them. "When you trust someone for past 3 years... He has been with you, became a part of your home and family..." Kunal stated, visibly distressed.

Puja added, "We are deeply hurt but we don't want to give up at this point and come out stronger."

Concluding their message, Kunal also revealed that they had not spoken about the fraud to their families as well. "We have cried enough behind it and these past months were extremely shattering. All we want is support. It was impossible for us to share it with our family but now with this video they will come to know. It feels terrible to share such news with them. All our lives we have worked hard and earned," he said.

Read Also
Emotional Dipika Kakar Thanks Fans From Hospital Bed For Prayers After Liver Cancer Surgery: 'Ache...
article-image

Puja shot to fame by starring in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Kasturi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sarvgunn Sampanna, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Qubool Hai, and others. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

In 2020, she got married to her Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna co-star Kunal Verma. In 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Krishiv.

Kunal has been a part of shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Havan, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Jhanak, Dear Ishq, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Legal Victory Over Justin Baldoni After Lawsuit Dismissal: 'Have Felt...

Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Legal Victory Over Justin Baldoni After Lawsuit Dismissal: 'Have Felt...