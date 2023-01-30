'We are not a drama couple': Mugdha Godse on her relationship with Rahul Dev

Mugdha Godse made her Bollywood debut with the film Fashion (2008), alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut. Mugdha enjoyed a favourable career in Bollywood then. However, for a while she was working on and off. This year Mugdha has a pocketful of films and shows in her kitty. Her immediate forthcoming release, Khela Hobe is set to hit the cinemas on February 17. She also has File No 323, which is being produced by Suniel Shetty. The actor shares that her personal life is much sorted with her partner Rahul Dev and she is all set to enjoy the success in her professional career. Apart from her upcoming acting project, the Fashion actor has turned entrepreneur with her Sari brand – Saree Mood which she launched in 2021. Mugdha opens up about her latest venture, upcoming projects and more.

What is Saaree Mood all about?

This is a new addition in my life. We wish to put the Indian drape on the world map. It is an extension of my saree love. It keeps me busy. At Saaree Mood we celebrate the woman and Indian drape with aplomb, style and grace. It is my baby which we launched on Diwali 2021. Moreover, I look graceful in a sari.

On the acting front, you have Khela Hobe. Do tell us about that.

It’s a political satire and has an ensemble cast. We started shooting and completed half of the film before pandemic and did the rest post pandemic. The film has turned out to be pretty good. I play an interesting character; it’s a story of a village. Something happens when the story turns into a political drama. The characters start taking advantage to serve the purpose for their own game. Late Om Puri Ji has also played a pivotal role in the film. I was lucky I met him.

Will your character be of a female politician?

I am not following any politician. Khela Hobe is a Bengali sentence which is connected to a politician from Bengal. The title is intriguing and has a female politician so they just wanted to take this title.

What difference do you find working in films and OTT Platforms?

There is not much of a difference working on OTT and films. We actors always want to work. I love going on the sets and working every day if given a chance. And then letting the project release on OTT or theater makes no difference to us as actors.

How do you strike a balance in personal and professional life as you are very busy shooting almost every day?

Balance is in the head. As long as you are in touch with your folks and you know what you are doing, you feel happy. And whenever you get time you spend it with your folks together and make the most of it. Rahul and I are happy when we are working. And whenever free we spend a great quality time together.

How has your relationship with Rahul has evolved?

Our life is very comfortable. We understand each other. We are solid partners. It’s been almost ten years for us being in this relationship. I believe it just grows beautifully over the span of time. I must say my spiritual master –his grace- Tarneiv ji has helped us being together most of the time. When your master’s grace is there you are always connected in the right way and can omit what is not required, that wisdom comes with spirituality and the master’s grace. Otherwise it’s very difficult to survive in today’s times with unnecessary expectations and misunderstanding.

How are you both as partners?

We both understand each other. That wisdom comes from grace. You need to be blessed to have that wisdom. I am much calmer and evolved now. Thanks to him he is calmer and secure. That security comes from both sides. We are very basic people, we are not a drama couple. You can call us boring. Any day we would choose to be boring over drama. We give space to each other, that's what matters a lot.

How do you bond with Rahul’s son Siddharth?

Our relationship has grown with time. He is in Delhi. He is a brilliant young chap. He knows what to do in life and he is exploring things. It’s very interesting to see how the youth think differently. It’s nice to see someone’s journey. We have a fonder bond compared to earlier.

Does he (son) seek any advice from you and Rahul and you?

Rahul doesn’t give much advice as a parent. He gives space. Today’s youth don’t need any advice. The more you tell them you make your life more difficult. Letting them be and being there for them that is the mantra we follow. And this is working.