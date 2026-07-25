'We Are Half Way There': Dhurandhar Actress Ayesha Khan Calls Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation 'Good Sign' Amid NEET Row

Dhurandhar Actress Ayesha Khan Calls Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation 'Good Sign' Amid NEET Row |

Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police for allegedly "standing" at the protest site. Now, following the latest development in the NEET paper leak protest, with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan extending his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayesha has welcomed the move. She took to social media to share a screenshot of the news, writing, "We are half way there." The Bollywood actress also called the resignation a "good sign."

Ayesha took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "This is such a good sign!" while reacting to the Education Minister's resignation. She further added, "Let's now hope that adequate compensation is made to the victim families, though nothing in this world can compensate for one's personal loss."

The actress also demanded accountability for the treatment of peaceful protesters. She urged people not to forget that the FIRs registered against the students are not fair. She wrote, "And let's hope for accountability towards the peaceful protesters. These are the exact young minds all of us were fighting for." Reminding both the authorities and the public, Ayesha added, "Let's not forget that these FIRs are not fair."

The Dhurandhar actress further said that this phase, in which thousands of students came together to protest against the NEET paper leak, would become a part of the country's collective memory. She concluded her post by writing, "We all have learnt in the process- Where there's a will there's a way."

On July 22, Ayesha Khan joined the student-led protest in Mumbai in solidarity with those demanding accountability in the alleged NEET paper leak case. The actress was detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration and later shared videos from inside a police van, claiming she was taken into custody despite merely "standing" at the protest site. In one of the clips, she is heard saying, "I was just standing on the road," while alleging that officers did not explain the reason for her detention despite her repeated questions.