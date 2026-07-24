 'Incident Was Irresponsibly Misinterpreted': Mumbai Police On Viral Video Alleging Cop Manhandled Woman Protester In Dadar
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'Incident Was Irresponsibly Misinterpreted': Mumbai Police On Viral Video Alleging Cop Manhandled Woman Protester In Dadar

Mumbai Police has clarified that a viral video allegedly showing a police officer mishandling a female protester during a Dadar protest has been misinterpreted. According to the police, the officer was trying to restrain a male protester when the woman stepped in. Senior officers reviewed the footage and verified the facts before issuing the clarification, urging responsible interpretation.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
'Incident Was Irresponsibly Misinterpreted': Mumbai Police On Viral Video Alleging Cop Manhandled Woman Protester In Dadar
'Incident Was Irresponsibly Misinterpreted': Mumbai Police On Viral Video Alleging Cop Manhandled Woman Protester In Dadar | X / @RRPSpeaks

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a clarification regarding a viral video that allegedly showed a police officer mishandling a female protester during a protest at Dadar, stating that the incident was being "irresponsibly misinterpreted."

In an official statement shared with the media, the police said the officer was attempting to restrain a male protester when a woman stepped into the situation while the officer was looking away.

"The video in reference is being irresponsibly misinterpreted. The official was trying to hold on to a male protester, and a lady stepped in while he was looking away," the statement said.

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The police further stated that senior officers had verified the facts and conducted a detailed assessment of the video before arriving at their conclusion.

"Senior officers have verified all the facts and minutely assessed the video to derive the facts," the statement added.

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The clarification was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police, amid social media discussions over the viral footage. The police have maintained that the incident has been taken out of context and appealed for responsible interpretation of the video.

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