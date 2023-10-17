WATCH: TMKOC's Dayaben Disha Vakani Makes Rare Appearance In Mumbai Amid Comeback Rumours

Actress Disha Vakani, who became a household name with her portrayal of Dayaben in the cult sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made a rare appearance in Mumbai recently, much to the surprise of her fans. Netizens further erupted with joy as her appearance comes amid rumours that she is all set to mark her comeback in TMKOC and reprise her role.

Disha was spotted attending a Navratri event in Mumbai's Andheri suburbs on October 16, Sunday. She was accompanied by her husband and kids.

Disha quit TMKOC in 2017 after the delivery of her firstborn, and since then, she has been on a "break". Neither the actress nor the makers ever clearly mention if she would be back in the show or not.

Disha Vakani spotted in Mumbai

Disha had been away from the limelight ever since she quit TMKOC and delivered her daughter in 2017. She got married in 2015 with a Mumbai-based chartered accountant named Mayur Padia, and in May last year, they welcomed their second child -- a son.

Several photos and videos of Disha have now gone viral on the internet from the Sunday event, in which she can be seen attending the festivities with her family and interacting with the audience.

In the videos, she can be seen performing aarti as well as chatting with the audience in Gujarati. The event was reportedly organised for specially-abled children.

"Khana kha ke jaana," she can be heard telling the audience in her trademark Dayaben style.

Disha to make a comeback in TMKOC?

Disha's appearance at the event comes at a time when reports have been floatig online that she will be back in TMKOC around Diwali.

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi even promised that everyone's favourite Dayaben will be back soon, but it is not clear if Disha will return for it or if the makers have finally found a replacement.

Several actors entered and left TMKOC and they were even replaced by other actors who fit the character, but no replacement has been found for Disha. For the past six years, her character Dayaben has been said to be living in Gujarat, at her maternal residence, but looks like Daya is finally going to be back home!

