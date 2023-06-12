Watch The Trial Trailer: Kajol Returns To Court But Will She Defend Her Cheater Husband?

Bollywood actress Kajol is all set to be seen in a brand new avatar in the upcoming web series, 'The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha', the trailer of which was released on June 12, Monday. In the series, the actress will be seen playing a no-nonsense lawyer, torn between her personal life and profession.

'The Trial' also marks Kajol's web series debut, her debut film on OTT being 'Tribhanga'.

'The Trial' is the Indian adaptation of the critically-acclaimed English series, 'The Good Wife'.

Kajol is a total boss lady in The Trial trailer

The trailer of 'The Trial' was released at a grand event on Monday in the presence of the cast -- Kajol, Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey.

Not just them, but Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn too paid a surprise visit to encourage his wife.

The trailer takes the audience through the life of a woman, who gets cheated by a husband, who eventually gets accused of a sex and corruption scandal.

As Kajol returns to the courtroom as a lawyer to get her life back on track, she climbs up the ladder of success quickly, albeit questions over her friendships and intentions. As she thrives in the competitive world, there comes a point when she is forced to choose between her personal life and her profession. What will be the outcome of this dilemma? The series will shed light on Kajol's ultimate choice.

About The Trial

Speaking about her character in 'The Trial', Kajol told the media that it was a very complex role for her and it took a toll on her emotionally as well. "The best part about a web series is that your character can have an arc. Noyonika's character has a beautiful journey from where she starts and where she eventually ends. I have tried to play the part to the best of my abilities," she said.

'The Trial' is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 14.