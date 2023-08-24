WATCH: Ranveer Singh Refuses To Comment On Chandrayaan 3 Success, Netizens Say 'Bas Movie Hit Hone Se Matlab Hai'

India scripted history on August 23, Wednesday, as the Chandrayaan 3 successfully completed its soft-landing on the south pole of moon, where no country has landed so far. The entire country erupted with joy, and several Bollywood celebs too were seen sharing their excitement over the massive feat.

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted in the city a few hours after the Chandrayaan 3 landing, and while netizens expected an enthusiastic reaction from him in his trademark style, he was seen rather nonchalant about it.

This did not go down well with netizens who expressed their disappointment and said that he is only bothered about his films being successful.

Ranveer Singh refuses to comment on Chandrayaan 3

On Wednesday evening, Ranveer was seen leaving a dubbing studio post work, and it was then that the paparazzi grabbed the opportunity to extract a reaction from him about Chandrayaan 3's landing.

As the actor neared his car, the paps exclaimed, "Baba, Chandrayaan 3 land ho gaya!" but the actor just waved at them and quickly zoomed off in his car.

Netizens felt that it was quite unlikely of Ranveer to not react to the massive achievement and slammed him for going out and about only during his film promotions.

"In ko bs apni movie k hit hone se mtlb hai," a user commented, while another wrote, "Baba ko is se matlab nahi hai, unko tho unki movie success hona..usise unko matlab hai."

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which emerged to be superhit with close to Rs 200 crore at the box office.

A few days ago, Ranveer was announced to be the new face of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise, however, majority of movielovers refused to accept him.

While Don 1 and Don 2 starred Shah Rukh Khan as the anti-hero, Ranveer has been cast the new lead in Don 3.

Besides, he reportedly has also signed the dotted lines for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project, Baiju Bawra.