 Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon: Kailash Kher Dedicates A Song For India’s Historical Mission - WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon: Kailash Kher Dedicates A Song For India’s Historical Mission - WATCH

Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon: Kailash Kher Dedicates A Song For India’s Historical Mission - WATCH

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image

In a heartfelt tribute to India's space achievement, renowned singer Kailash Kher dedicated an inspiring song as Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the moon's surface on Wednesday evening.

The artist's emotional ballad celebrates the unyielding determination of fellow Indians, encouraging them to persevere and achieve the extraordinary.

Read Also
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Know All About The Critical 'Soft Landing' And Step-By-Step Explanation Of...
article-image

KAILASH KHER'S MUSICAL DEDICATION FOR INDIA'S MISSION

Speaking to ANI, Kailash poured his sentiments into lyrics that echoed the spirit of India's historic lunar landing. He began, "Tu jo chahle agar--kadmon mein tere ho shikhar--Tu khud par yakin kar (2) --Jab ek hi mili he zindagi--Soch mat chahe aar ho ya paar ho... Tu le jaan woh asal jaan he-- jiske jaan pe hi sau sau jaan nisar ho..."

The lines beautifully encapsulated the essence of courage and self-belief driving individuals to conquer the impossible.

Read Also
Chandrayaan 3 Landing: UP Teacher’s Union Upset Over Govt Order Directing Schools To Remain Open...
article-image

HERE'S WHAT THE SINGER SAID AHEAD OF THE MISSION'S CONCLUSION

In his conversation with ANI, Kailash continued, "This proud moment for India, where Chandrayaan is about to make its mark, evokes admiration. Science and space are intricate realms, yet I salute my compatriots for their tireless dedication, bolstered by today's visionary leadership. I salute our Indian ethos and age-old traditions, extending my warmest wishes to all Indians, as this auspicious occasion dawns... A momentous achievement for every Indian, as our nation sets to script history."

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon and man y more expressed their excitement and support on social media.

Witnessed live by millions, Chandrayaan 3's graceful landing on the lunar terrain was streamed on the National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar from 4 PM on Wednesday.

Read Also
Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Celebs Cheer For ISRO's Moon Mission
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon: Kailash Kher Dedicates A Song For India’s Historical Mission - WATCH

Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon: Kailash Kher Dedicates A Song For India’s Historical Mission - WATCH

Prakash Raj Congratulates ISRO For Successful Chandrayaan 3 Mission After Allegedly Mocking Ex-ISRO...

Prakash Raj Congratulates ISRO For Successful Chandrayaan 3 Mission After Allegedly Mocking Ex-ISRO...

Gadar 2: Director Anil Sharma, His Son Utkarsh Offer Prayers At Dwarkadish Temple As Film Earns...

Gadar 2: Director Anil Sharma, His Son Utkarsh Offer Prayers At Dwarkadish Temple As Film Earns...

Khloe Kardashian Responds To Troll Calling Her Sister Kim Kardashian ‘Pamper Booty’

Khloe Kardashian Responds To Troll Calling Her Sister Kim Kardashian ‘Pamper Booty’

India On The Moon: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi: South Celebs Congratulate ISRO Scientists...

India On The Moon: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi: South Celebs Congratulate ISRO Scientists...