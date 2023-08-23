Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon: Kailash Kher Dedicates A Song For India’s Historical Mission - WATCH

In a heartfelt tribute to India's space achievement, renowned singer Kailash Kher dedicated an inspiring song as Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the moon's surface on Wednesday evening.

The artist's emotional ballad celebrates the unyielding determination of fellow Indians, encouraging them to persevere and achieve the extraordinary.

KAILASH KHER'S MUSICAL DEDICATION FOR INDIA'S MISSION

Speaking to ANI, Kailash poured his sentiments into lyrics that echoed the spirit of India's historic lunar landing. He began, "Tu jo chahle agar--kadmon mein tere ho shikhar--Tu khud par yakin kar (2) --Jab ek hi mili he zindagi--Soch mat chahe aar ho ya paar ho... Tu le jaan woh asal jaan he-- jiske jaan pe hi sau sau jaan nisar ho..."

The lines beautifully encapsulated the essence of courage and self-belief driving individuals to conquer the impossible.

HERE'S WHAT THE SINGER SAID AHEAD OF THE MISSION'S CONCLUSION

In his conversation with ANI, Kailash continued, "This proud moment for India, where Chandrayaan is about to make its mark, evokes admiration. Science and space are intricate realms, yet I salute my compatriots for their tireless dedication, bolstered by today's visionary leadership. I salute our Indian ethos and age-old traditions, extending my warmest wishes to all Indians, as this auspicious occasion dawns... A momentous achievement for every Indian, as our nation sets to script history."

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon and man y more expressed their excitement and support on social media.

Witnessed live by millions, Chandrayaan 3's graceful landing on the lunar terrain was streamed on the National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar from 4 PM on Wednesday.

