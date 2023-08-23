 Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Celebs Cheer For ISRO's Moon Mission
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Celebs Cheer For ISRO's Moon Mission

Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Celebs Cheer For ISRO's Moon Mission

Several Bollywood celebrities expressed their excitement to witness ISRO's moon mission making history

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

Ahead of Chandryaan 3 landing, on Wednesday, several celebrities took to social media platforms and cheered for India's most ambitious moon mission. Some celebrities also expressed their excitement to witness Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission making history.

Actor R Madhavan, who recently starred in Rocketry: The Nambi effect, based on the life of an ISRO scientist, sent his best wishes for Chandrayaan-3. He shared on X, "Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS —- MARK MY WORDS . Congratulations @isro.. IN ADVANCE .. on this spectacular success .. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD … congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch."

Taking to her Instagram story, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan reshared a post that was first shared by the official account of ISRO and wrote, "Can't wait. Proud moment for India."

Actor Rishab Shetty also expressed his happiness on social media. Sharing photos of Chandrayaan 3, he wrote, "Thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day. Let's join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander."

Actress Raveena Tandon wrote, "My Dear Fellow Indians, Today, kindly offer a silent and heartfelt prayer for the successful and soft landing of Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 3 the uncharted South Pole of the Moon. Our ISRO scientists deserve this piece of luck and positivity to make space history and fulfill their dreams for which they have relentlessly toiled over many years . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. Jai Hind."

Here's how other celebs expressed their excitement:

Read Also
Chandrayaan 3: Movies Based On Space Journeys - From Mission Mangal To Interstellar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Suffered Loss Of ₹15 Crore': Mika Singh Reveals He Had To Cancel World Tour Concerts Due To THIS...

'Suffered Loss Of ₹15 Crore': Mika Singh Reveals He Had To Cancel World Tour Concerts Due To THIS...

Marathi Actor Siddharth Chandekar's Photos With His Mother Who Remarried

Marathi Actor Siddharth Chandekar's Photos With His Mother Who Remarried

Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday Suprise To Her On Brahmastra Sets: ‘He Was My...

Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday Suprise To Her On Brahmastra Sets: ‘He Was My...

Urvashi Rautela Unveils ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy In Front Of Eiffel Tower In France

Urvashi Rautela Unveils ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy In Front Of Eiffel Tower In France

Ghoomer Tickets: Makers Announce Buy 1 Get 1 Free Offer For Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's Film

Ghoomer Tickets: Makers Announce Buy 1 Get 1 Free Offer For Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's Film