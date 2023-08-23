Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Celebs Cheer For ISRO's Moon Mission

Ahead of Chandryaan 3 landing, on Wednesday, several celebrities took to social media platforms and cheered for India's most ambitious moon mission. Some celebrities also expressed their excitement to witness Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission making history.

Actor R Madhavan, who recently starred in Rocketry: The Nambi effect, based on the life of an ISRO scientist, sent his best wishes for Chandrayaan-3. He shared on X, "Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS —- MARK MY WORDS . Congratulations @isro.. IN ADVANCE .. on this spectacular success .. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD … congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch."

Taking to her Instagram story, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan reshared a post that was first shared by the official account of ISRO and wrote, "Can't wait. Proud moment for India."

Actor Rishab Shetty also expressed his happiness on social media. Sharing photos of Chandrayaan 3, he wrote, "Thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day. Let's join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander."

Actress Raveena Tandon wrote, "My Dear Fellow Indians, Today, kindly offer a silent and heartfelt prayer for the successful and soft landing of Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 3 the uncharted South Pole of the Moon. Our ISRO scientists deserve this piece of luck and positivity to make space history and fulfill their dreams for which they have relentlessly toiled over many years . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. Jai Hind."

Here's how other celebs expressed their excitement:

