Watch: Priyanka Chopra's hilarious bra-swinging moment goes viral from 2019 Jonas Brothers concert

Fans adore Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their electrifying chemistry, endless love for each other, and powerful relationship. They don't forget to have a few laughs along their journey. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and has been married for four years.

Despite their hectic schedules, they always manage to remain in the headlines. Old footage from a 2019 Jonas Brothers performance has now gone viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra was in Atlanta for a performance featuring her husband and brother-in-law. As the event was nearing its end and Nick and his sibling exited the stage, Priyanka and Kevin were also seen departing the location. Priyanka, on the other hand, discovered something on the ground; it was a white bra.

What’s in the viral video?

The video which is getting increasingly viral on the internet shows Priyanka playfully picking up the undergarment, swinging it over her shoulder and moving away with it. The actress also smiled and giggled, and the people around her were having fun too.

This short video clip has received huge views and likes on various social media sites. The footage was originally posted by Priyanka Chopra herself on her now-deleted Instagram story. At that time, she captioned the video, "Collecting fan messages for hubby!" Happy to send it along! LOL"

This was Priyanka Chopra's first-ever presence at a Jonas Brothers concert. The Met Gala 2017 was reportedly their first encounter.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018

The couple then got married in the year 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Interestingly, they had two weddings; one with Christian traditions and the other with Hindu rituals. In January 2022, they welcomed their first baby girl via surrogacy.

Talking about their professional front, they will be seen in the rom-com 'Love Again'. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will also appear in the Prime Video series 'Citadel,' which will premiere on April 28 and in Farhan Akhtar's ambitious project 'Jee Le Zara'.