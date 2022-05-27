Watch: Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma share teaser of their Kardashians-style reality series 'Shining with the Sharmas'

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma, who are also known as the Sharma Sisters, have been hinting about ‘something special’ this week.

On Friday, the duo took to their social media handles to drop the teaser of their Kardashians-style reality series - ‘Shining with the Sharmas’.

The teaser gives us a sneak peek into the series. Talking about it, Neha shares, “Aisha and I have always followed our hearts and carved our paths on our own terms. Shining with the Sharmas is another step in that direction. It’s a show that’s all things we are - fun, honest, raw, and unfiltered.”

Neha and Aisha, who have built a loyal and dedicated social media presence, have worked with the team to make this unfiltered, unscripted content along the lines of the famous 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' series.

"They have taken the cameras to their house, their gym, their photoshoots, to their downtime, and even into their kitchen while they make their meals. The cameras have been with them throughout without any restrictions,” a source had informed earlier.

The series will go live in June on the social platform - Social Swag.