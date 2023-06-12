Watch Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol Returns As Tara Singh In The New Installment Of The Cross-Border Drama

One of the most iconic couples of Bollywood, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, aka Tara Singh and Sakeena, are all set to return to the silver screens with the second installment of the cult movie, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. After months of anticipation and hype, the teaser of 'Gadar 2' has now been officially released by the makers online.

Interestingly, the OG 'Gadar' re-released in theatres on June 9 and the teaser for 'Gadar 2' was also attached to it.

'Gadar 2' will begin from right were 'Gadar' ended, and Tara Singh and Sakeena are all set to face new set of challenges for the sake of their tumultuous love story.

In the teaser of 'Gadar 2' released by the makers, the story seems to have moved forward from 1947 to 1971, and Sunny Deol as Tara Singh is back to salvage his country and his people.

"Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakeena again with open arms," Sunny said.

Ameesha added that the re-release of 'Gadar' on her birthday was the biggest gift she received. "We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans, once again," she added.

About Gadar 2

Director Anil Sharma said, "The teaser of Gadar 2 was to hint to the audiences that Tara, Sakeena and Jeete are back to win hearts once again, we thought it was the best way to thank our fans for keeping the legacy of the film alive in their hearts, even after 22 years."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is all set to hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023, just ahead of Independence Day.