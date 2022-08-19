Watch 'Fabulous Lives... S2' Trailer: Is Karan Johar setting up Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh on a blind date?

The makers of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 on Friday shared the trailer of the show.

Love them or hate them, you can’t ignore them. The baronesses of Bollywood - Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are back, bringing couture, crushes, rushes and flashes.

The trailer for the second season will show you exactly why you will need to drop everything come September 2 and escape into the world of wine, whines and wives.

From star-studded cameos and drool worthy vacations, to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of hot gossip, the women are ready for a raging season 2.

Tackling lies, love and life beyond 40, these friends who have stuck together for 25 years are ready to enter a new phase in their lives.

Talking about 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharmatic Entertainment, said, "The success of Season 1 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood spanned regions - this kind of unfiltered realness has not been done in a while and it’s what contributed to the show being loved. We at Dharmatic Entertainment knew right away that if the show would come back, it would be bigger and more evolved, and that’s exactly what Season 2 is. Working with Netflix to bring the show to life has been a fruitful experience and we hope audiences around the world enjoy watching the new season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives."