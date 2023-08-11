WATCH: BTS' V Unleashes A Storm Of Emotions In 'Rainy Days' Music Video

ARMY's beloved BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, continues to captivate not only with his musical prowess but also with his stunning visuals.

The release of his latest music video, 'Rainy Days', has left fans awestruck, as they celebrate his multifaceted talent and undeniable charm. The video, dropped by BigHit Music on Friday, showcases V's acting skills and evokes a range of emotions among fans.

BTS' V Rainy Days MV | YouTube

RAINY DAYS BY BTS' V

In this R&B and jazz-infused video, V exudes a 'boyfriend vibe' that fans couldn't help but swoon over. The relaxed ambience of the video paints a day in V's life, as he spends time at home with his pet Yeontan.

BTS' V Rainy Days MV | YouTube

From waking up on a messy bed beside his loyal furry companion to cooking himself a meal and setting up a table for two, the video encapsulates V's melancholic yearning for a past love.

As V croons about anticipating a call from his beloved, fans are treated to a display of his daily routine, punctuated by moments of introspection and solitude. The video serves as a heartfelt narrative of missing someone and yearning to relive precious memories.

ARMY SAYS 'KIM TAEHYUNG NEVER FAILS TO SERVE'

Fans have flooded the official YouTube video's comments section with their appreciation and admiration. Twitter and other platforms are abuzz with praises for V's acting, voice, and stunning visuals.

One fan expressed, "Good lord! His acting, his voice & the visuals; this mv was so, so good. I'm gonna cry. Kim Taehyung never fails to serve."

V's ethereal appearance also prompted enthusiastic comments. A fan exclaimed, "Kim Taehyung, the son of Aphrodite," while another hailed him as a "work of art."

MORE SURPRISES AWAIT

The video's release within 48 hours of his previous hit song further solidified his status, with fans celebrating his accomplishments.

Apart from the enchanting 'Rainy Days', V has more musical delights in store. The music video for 'Slow Dancing', part of his debut solo album 'Layover', is set to release on September 8.

The full album, featuring tracks like 'Blue', 'Love Me Again', and more, will be unveiled on the same day, making it a special celebration as it coincides with V's pet Yeontan's birthday.

