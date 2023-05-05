WATCH: Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean throws his underwear at crowd in Mumbai

The popular boy band Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai after 13 long years as a part of the DNA World Tour and it was surely a historic moment.

A slew of celebrities were seen lining up at the concert to witness the Backstreet Boys live in the city. The concert was held at Jio Gardens, BKC, and the venue was jampacked, courtesy, the massive craze and fan-following of the Backstreet Boys.

The members of the band -- Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson -- set the stage on fire as they performed for a sea of fans, however, it was one particular moment which is now creating waves on the internet.

Backstreet Boys member throws underwear at crowd

Several photos and videos from the concert have gone viral on the internet, and in one of them, the members can be seen changing their outfits insde boxes placed on the stage.

While the Backstreet Boys went inside and had a change of clothes, one of the members, AJ McLean, was seen coming out of the box with his underwear in his hand. He walked down the extended ramp and greeted the crowd, all the while holding his underwear.

He then teased the crowd and interacted with his audience before flinging the underwear at the crowd, which went berserk and huddled to get their hands on the garment.

While a section of the internet was shocked about the whole incident, let us tell you that this was not the first time that such a thing has happened at a Backstreet Boys concert. Earlier this year, one of the members was seen flinging his underwear at the crowd during a concert in Manila.

Backstreet Boys concert in India

A number of celebs were seen attending the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai. Among those who witnessed it live were Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arpita Khan, Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Benny Dayal, Rohan Joshi, Meezan Jaffery, Dhvani Bhanushali, and others.

The Backstreet Boys are now set to perform live in New Delhi on Friday night.