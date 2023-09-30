WATCH: Avneet Kaur Has A SHOCKING Reaction After Fan's Mother Slaps Him On Instagram Live | Photo Via Instagram

Avneet Kaur was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which was produced by Kangana Ranaut. The actress has an immense fan following on social media and often goes live on her Instagram handle to interact with her fans.

Recently, the actress was seen speaking to a fan on Instagram Live. She can be heard saying, "Thank you so much for creating this fan page for me; it's so sweet. God bless, stay healthy, and stay safe." Before ending the live, the fan's mother hits him on his head, and this leaves Avneet in shock.

Check out the video:

Avneet is best known for her role as Princess Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, which starred Siddharth Nigam in the lead. The duo's chemistry was appreciated by their fans; however, during the COVID-19 lockdown, she had to quit the show and was later replaced by Ashi Singh.

The actress has also been a part of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani and Mardaani 2, in which she plays the role of Meera.

Next, she will be seen in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, which is directed by Ishrat R. Khan. It will feature Sunny Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak, Sudhir Pandey, and Annu Kapoor, among others.

Talking about the film, Kaur said, "Family comedy is a genre I have thoroughly enjoyed, and getting a chance to be a part of a film that will be enjoyed by everyone is exciting. Working with Supriya Ma'am, Annu Sir, and Rajpal Sir will be a learning experience for me, and can't wait to make you laugh."

