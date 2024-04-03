 WATCH: Arbaaz Khan Protects Wife Shura Khan As They Get Mobbed Outside Iconic Mohammed Ali Road Restaurant In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Arbaaz Khan Protects Wife Shura Khan As They Get Mobbed Outside Iconic Mohammed Ali Road Restaurant In Mumbai

WATCH: Arbaaz Khan Protects Wife Shura Khan As They Get Mobbed Outside Iconic Mohammed Ali Road Restaurant In Mumbai

Arbaaz and Shura were also accompanied by actresses Raveena Tandon and Ridhima Pandit

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan stepped out to savour some special Eid delicacies on Tuesday evening and they were seen visiting Mohammed Ali Road locality in Mumbai, which is famous for the delicious food served during the month of Ramzan. However, their journey to their favourite food joint was not an easy one as they were mobbed by locals, making it difficult for them to move.

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which Shura can be seen struggling to move as hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Tawakkal restaurant in Mohammed Ali Road to catch a glimpse of the stars. However, her husband dearest came to her rescue and was seen protecting her by embracing her from behind as the crowd hounded them to click photos.

Shura held Arbaaz's hand tight as they made their way inside the restaurant amid the sea of people. Later, they were seen gorging on scrumptious food at the eatery, which has been serving food for over 70 years now.

Read Also
Arbaaz Khan Defends 25-Year Age Difference With Wife Shura Khan: 'Higher Success Rate When There's...
article-image

Arbaaz and Shura were also accompanied by actress Raveena Tandon and Ridhima Pandit, who happen to be the best friends of the latter.

Arbaaz and Shura got married in a hush hush ceremony on December 24 in the balcony of the former's sister Arpita Khan's house in Mumbai. The two dated for over a year before deciding to finally take the plunge.

Read Also
Arhaan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut Soon? Dad Arbaaz Khan Says 'Based On His Preparations...'
article-image

Despite an age difference of 25 years, the two seem to be very much in love and Arbaaz had even shut trolls by stating that both of them were mature adults and they knew what they were doing. "In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate," he had said.

Arbaaz was previously married to actress Malaika Arora for 19 years before parting ways in 2017 and they even have a son named Arhaan Khan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Arbaaz Khan Protects Wife Shura Khan As They Get Mobbed Outside Iconic Mohammed Ali Road...

WATCH: Arbaaz Khan Protects Wife Shura Khan As They Get Mobbed Outside Iconic Mohammed Ali Road...

Exclusive: Operation Valentine Actor Paresh Pahuja Tells THIS About Our Defence Ministry

Exclusive: Operation Valentine Actor Paresh Pahuja Tells THIS About Our Defence Ministry

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Exposing Sub-Colonial Perspectives of Colonial Agenda

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Exposing Sub-Colonial Perspectives of Colonial Agenda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Doing Action In Citadel Honey Bunny: 'Different From What I Did For Family...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Doing Action In Citadel Honey Bunny: 'Different From What I Did For Family...

Vijay Deverakonda REACTS To Getting Trolled For His Remark On Debutant Directors: 'Considering...

Vijay Deverakonda REACTS To Getting Trolled For His Remark On Debutant Directors: 'Considering...