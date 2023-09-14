WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Pool Day In A Hot Pink Monokini Sets Internet Ablaze

After back to back hits, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying her time off from work with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their baby girl Raha in the US. The couple, along with the little one, has been in New York for nearly a month now, and they are having the time of their lives in the city.

Several photos and videos of Alia and Ranbir from their rendezvous in New York have gone viral on the internet. The couple has been busy catching up with friends and spending quality time with each other during the vacation.

So far, Alia had refrained from sharing too many pictures on her social media handle from the vacation, but on Thursday, she finally gave a glimpse of her time in New York.

Alia Bhatt goes swimming in NYC

In what came as a sweet surprise for her fans, Alia took to her Instagram handle on Thursday morning to share a video of her "schedule" on a day off.

In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a hot pink monokini and taking a leisurely dip in the swimming pool. She can be seen just floating in the pool in peace, and along with the video, she wrote, "That's it. That's my schedule."

Alia's video was enough to drive away the midweek blues of her followers, and within minutes of her post, netizens flooded the comments section, showering compliments on the actress.

One of Alia and Ranbir's closest friends, actor Arjun Kapoor, seemed to be having a FOMO moment as he commented, "Need this sched & this hotel in my life".

Alia Bhatt's latest projects

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the Netflix film, Heart Of Stone, which marked her Hollywood debut. In the film, she played the role of a hacker, opposite Gal Gadot, who played a covert spy, and Jamie Dornan, an MI6 agent.

Prior to that, she starred in Karan Johar's directorial return, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh, and the film was a certified blockbuster.

While Alia is currently busy with her mommy duties, she will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

