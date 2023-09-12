Here's How Pooja Bhatt REACTED To Claims Of Alia Bhatt Being Her Daughter | Photo Via Instagram

Pooja Bhatt was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. A few years ago, there were rumours doing the rounds on the internet stating that Alia Bhatt was her daughter. However, the two are half-sisters, both being the daughters of Mahesh Bhatt.

Now, Pooja responded to the 'absurd' rumours and during a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, she said, "Yeh toh humare desh mein bahut purani cheez hai (This is not new in our country). Start talking about somebody’s relationship with their daughter or with their bhabhi or with their sister or with their whatever. Now, how do you counteract that? Ke aap iss cheez ko dignity bhi de sakte hai respond kar ke?"

Further, Pooja revealed that after she came out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, Alia called her and said that she has felt the closest to her during Bigg Boss because there has not been a single day when the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has not watched it. "She (Alia) used to watch the show 24/7," revealed Pooja.

Meanwhile, Alia shared screen space for the first time with sister Pooja Bhatt in their father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial, Sadak 2, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.