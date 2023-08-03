WATCH: Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Trailer Finally Out After Locking Horns With Censor Board

After much hype and controversies, the trailer of 'OMG 2' was finally released by the makers on Thursday. The film stars Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, and actress Yami Gautam will be seen playing a key role in the narrative.

The film had been mired in controversies ever since the first look and the teaser was released online and the makers locked horns with the Censor Board, which ordered as many as 25 cuts in the film.

Among all the cuts and modifications, the most important has to be about Akshay's character. The actor was earlier supposed to play Lord Shiva in the film, but on the Censor Board's behest, his character has now been changed to that of Lord Shiva's 'doot' (messenger).

Watch OMG 2 trailer

In the trailer, Pankaj can be seen dealing with the society and the taunts by the people after an obscene video concerning his teenage son goes viral.

However, he then decides to take matters in his own hands, and fight for his son as he files a lawsuit against his school in the court of law.

An avid devotee of Lord Shiva, Pankaj then receives help from the Lord himself, and that is when Akshay Kumar comes to his aid.

OMG 2 vs Censor Board

Before the trailer launch, 'OMG 2' was stuck with the CBFC for nearly two weeks, and eventually, it was granted an 'Adults Only' certificate by the Censor Board.

The CBFC was of the opinion that the film's narrative revolving around sex education in Indian schools, which also mentions masturbation, along with the Lord Shiva angle, might hurt the sentiments of the Indian audience.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to 'OMG: Oh my God', which starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead. In the original version, the latter played the role of Lord Krishna.

'OMG 2' is directed by Amit Rai and it is slated to release on August 11.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)