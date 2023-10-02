WATCH: Akshay Kumar Announces Upcoming Film Sky Force, To Release on October 2, 2024 | Photo by ANI

Jio Studios and Maddock Films are delighted to unveil their upcoming film, "Sky Force," featuring the charismatic Akshay Kumar, scheduled for release on October 2, 2024. Akshay took to social media and wrote, आज गांधी-शास्त्री जयंती के दिन सारा देश कह रहा है - जय जवान, जय किसान, जय विज्ञान, जय अनुसंधान. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October 2024.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

October 2, renowned as Gandhi Jayanti, also commemorates the birth of our former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. Remarkably, "Sky Force" unfolds during his tenure, presenting an untold true story that encapsulates the valor, sentiment, and patriotism of the brave men in uniform who executed India's first and most perilous airstrike against Pakistan, defying all odds.

Adding a fresh burst of energy to the film is the promising young talent, Veer Pahariya, making his debut in a pivotal role. His inclusion exemplifies Jio Studios' and Maddock Films' dedication to nurturing emerging talents.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, "Sky Force" is a project of grand ambition. Co-directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, this creatively helmed endeavor features the storytelling prowess of Amar Kaushik. Their collaboration guarantees a visually captivating and emotionally stirring film that will deeply resonate with audiences, leaving an enduring impact.

Mark your calendars for October 2, 2024, now christened as 'Gandhi-Shastri' Jayanti, when "Sky Force" takes flight in theaters worldwide. Prepare to witness history in a way never seen before.