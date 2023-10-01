Akshay Kumar, Karan Kundrra & Others Participate In PM Modi's Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023

Several celebrities participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign. Actor Akshay Kumar, who is not in Mumbai at present, shared a photo in which he is seen cleaning a beach

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra was spotted in Mumbai as he stepped out for cleanliness drive

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Suniel Shetty was also seen cleaning the streets of Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son, actor Ahan Shetty, also took part in PM's Swachhta Hi Seva initiative in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary was spotted during a beach clean up drive in Mumbai

Gurmeet's wife, actress Debina Bonnerjee, also took part in the initiative. She was seen cleaning the beach with her daughter

Film producer Warda Khan S Nadiadwala participated in the clean-up drive with several other celebrities

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui was also spotted with Karan Kundrra in Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress Shama Sikander also set an example by being part of Swachh Mumbai Majhi Mumbai

Singer and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin also joined the important initiative