Akshay Kumar, Karan Kundrra & Others Participate In PM Modi's Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
Several celebrities participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign. Actor Akshay Kumar, who is not in Mumbai at present, shared a photo in which he is seen cleaning a beach
Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra was spotted in Mumbai as he stepped out for cleanliness drive
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actor Suniel Shetty was also seen cleaning the streets of Mumbai
Suniel Shetty's son, actor Ahan Shetty, also took part in PM's Swachhta Hi Seva initiative in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary was spotted during a beach clean up drive in Mumbai
Gurmeet's wife, actress Debina Bonnerjee, also took part in the initiative. She was seen cleaning the beach with her daughter
Film producer Warda Khan S Nadiadwala participated in the clean-up drive with several other celebrities
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui was also spotted with Karan Kundrra in Mumbai
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actress Shama Sikander also set an example by being part of Swachh Mumbai Majhi Mumbai
Singer and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin also joined the important initiative