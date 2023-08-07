Watch: Ajay Devgn’s Reaction To Kajol Cutting Her Birthday Cake Goes Viral |

Bollywood actress Kajol celebrated her 49th birthday on Saturday (August 5). A video taken by actress Shillpa Kataria Singh, who was present at the celebration has been doing rounds on social media for Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn's reaction while she was cutting her cake. Kajol looked bespoke in a white co-ord set as she took part in the celebrations with Adipurush actor Vatsal Sheth, who shares his birthday with her. Ajay can be seen standing at the back while Kajol sang the birthday song.

Watch the video below.

On Sunday, Kajol also took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes. Sharing a few pictures from her birthday celebration, she wrote, “This room and this day were filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can’t even name .. all I can say is that I am Blessed, I am blessed, I am blessed .. thank u to all and everyone who loves me. I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back ..#birthdayspecial #cakingitup #lovestatus #sograteful.”

Ajay Devgn also dropped a super cute wish for Kajol in the form of a quirky video. He and Kajol can be seen sitting on the stage for a media interview in the clip. Ajay edited the clip. In the backdrop, one can hear a voiceover asking, which one of them is the better cook, better communicator, and much more. It was wholesome to see that in all the questions, Ajay pointed to Kajol and credited her for all her good qualities. "Tareef karu kya teri... Happy Birthday @kajol," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay has joined the star cast of Abhishek Kapoor's next big-screen action adventure. Not only Ajay but his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani are part of the yet-to-be-titled film. It will be out on February 9, 2024. Ajay also has Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller film in his kitty. Fans can also see him in 'Maidaan'. On the other hand, Kajol recently came up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma.

