‘Bheek Maango Andolan’: Upset With Ajay Devgn's Online Gaming Ad, Nashik Man Begs On Street To Collect Money For Actor - WATCH

Time and again, we have witnessed people express their disappointment towards Bollywood celebs in unique ways. But the latest incident which took place in Maharashtra definitely tops the list of the most bizarre protests. A man in Maharashtra's Nashik was seen begging on streets to collect money for actor Ajay Devgn. The reason? Read on to find out.

Ajay Devgn has his hands full with a slew of films, and if that wasn't enough, then he is seen as the face of multiple brands as well. Among his many endorsements, he also appears in the advertisements for an online gaming app, and that seems to have upset the Nashik man.

'Bheek Maango Andolan' for Ajay Devgn

A video has now gone viral on the internet in which an unidentified man can be seen parking his scooter in the middle of a busy street in Nashik. He can be seen holding the placard: "Ajay Devgn ke liye bheek maango andolan!"

"I am protesting against online gaming and its advertisements. These celebs have so much by the grace of God and yet, they choose to promote online gaming which have bad influence on the youth," he announced on his loudspeaker.

He went on to say, "Hence, I have decided that I will run this 'Bheek Maango Andolan', and beg on the streets to collect money, which I will then send to Ajay Devgn with the request to stop being part of such ads. If you need more money, I'll beg again and send you the amount, but please do not endorse such ads. I am requesting this in Gandhigiri style."

The video was splashed all over the internet and within no time, it caught the attention of netizens.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects

On the work front, Devgn will be next seen in the film 'Maidaan', co-starring popular south actress Priyamani. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh and others.

In the film, Ajay will be seen playing a football coach for the first time, and it will reportedly portray the folden era of Indian football, which is the period from 1952 to 1962.

The film is slated to release in the second half of 2023.