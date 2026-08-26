'Wasn't Expecting This From You, Cheap Script': Rukmini Vasanth Fans DISAPPOINTED Over Her Bold Bed Scene In Yash's Toxic- VIDEO

Rukmini Vasanth's Scene In Toxic Sparks Backlash | Photo Via X

Actress Rukmini Vasanth, known for her performance as Kanakavathi in Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, recently appeared in the much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The actress shared the screen with an ensemble cast that includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.

Rukmini Vasanth's Scene In Toxic Sparks Backlash

In Toxic, Rukmini plays the character of Mellisa, a role that marked another major project in her growing career. However, despite the anticipation surrounding the film and her performance, a particular scene involving the 29-year-old actress sparked criticism on social media.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Rukmini’s character waking up from sleep with only a blanket wrapped around her. She holds the blanket close to herself as she looks around, appearing confused and disoriented

Check out the video:

Netizens React

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media, with several reactions questioning the scene and the creative decision behind it. One user wrote, "Rukmini, WTF is this?" Another commented, "How am I supposed to process scenes like this? Rukmini, I seriously wasn’t expecting this from you!"

A third user criticised the writing, saying, "What is this? Why such a cheap script?"

While some viewers questioned the creative choice behind the sequence, others felt that it did not suit the actress or the character she portrayed. The discussion quickly gained attention online, putting Rukmini’s role in the spotlight for reasons beyond her performance.

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Neither Rukmini nor the makers of Toxic have, so far, publicly addressed the criticism surrounding the scene.