Was Mallika Sherawat 'Insulted' At The Traitors Season 2 Launch Event? Viral Video With Shweta Tiwari Sparks Debate Online- WATCH

Was Mallika Sherawat Insulted At The Traitors Season 2 Launch Event? | FPJ/X

Was Mallika Sherawat insulted at the launch event of The Traitors Season 2? A video from the event has gone viral on social media, with several users claiming that Mallika was asked to move away from the stage so that Shweta Tiwari could pose for the cameras. Many on X shared the clip with captions such as, "Mallika Sherawat gets insulted at the promotion of The Traitors Season 2." But is that really what happened?

In the viral video, Mallika and Shweta are seen chatting on stage during the launch event of The Traitors Season 2. The two initially pose together for the paparazzi and appear to be enjoying the moment. A while later, there seems to be some movement on stage, and from certain angles, it appears as though Mallika is being asked to step aside while Shweta remains for solo photographs. This interpretation led many social media users to believe that Mallika had been asked to leave the stage.

Malika Sherawat gets insulted at the promotion of Traiter - Season 2!!



Famous Actress Malika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari were standing on the stage during a promotion event.



Paps wanted to click pictures of Shweta Tiwari, they asked the guards to remove Mallika Sherawat from the… pic.twitter.com/pR1dk9qKkF — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) July 31, 2026

As the clip gained traction online, one user wrote, "Malika Sherawat gets insulted at the promotion of Traitor - Season 2! Famous Actress Malika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari were standing on the stage during a promotion event. Paps wanted to click pictures of Shweta Tiwari, they asked the guards to remove Mallika Sherawat from the stage (sic)."

Mallika Sherawat was forcefully holding Shweta Tiwari and trying to talk to her, even though Shweta had no interest. Mallika didn’t even pick up on the hints.



Eventually someone came and asked Mallika to leave her alone.



Both are around 50 and still carrying ego. 😭 pic.twitter.com/IF8UGhqOtC — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 31, 2026

However, that does not appear to be what actually happened. As seen in the full sequence of events, the person speaking to Mallika was allegedly a member of the event's PR team and not the paparazzi or security personnel. There is also no indication that Mallika reacted angrily or was allegedly insulted during the interaction. While the clip sparked speculation online, the viral claims are based on viewers' interpretation of the moment rather than any confirmed incident.

The Traitors Season 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, 2026, with filmmaker Karan Johar returning as the host. The upcoming season will feature 21 celebrity contestants from across the entertainment, sports and digital space, including Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Krystle D'Souza, Shalini Passi, Ranveer Brar, Dalip Tahil, Parul Gulati, Sahil Salathia, Aditya Kulshreshtha (Kullu), Ikka, Shahneel Gill, Tanya Purohit, Harman Singha, Soundous Moufakir, Rida Tharana, Prishita, Karan Singh and Ansh Chopra.