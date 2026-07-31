The Traitors 2: Are Krystle D'Souza & Abhishek Malhan The Winners? Here's What We Know

Even before The Traitors Season 2 premieres, social media is already buzzing with speculation about its winners. The latest rumour doing the rounds claims that Krystle D'Souza and Abhishek Malhan have emerged victorious in the upcoming season of Karan Johar's reality show.

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers or the streaming platform. The claim remains purely speculative, and the winners have not been announced.

The rumours surfaced shortly after the makers officially unveiled the 21 celebrity contestants who will compete in the second season. The contestant lineup was revealed during the grand launch event held on July 30, 2026, sparking excitement among fans ahead of the show's premiere.

While several fan pages and social media posts have claimed that Krystle D'Souza and Abhishek Malhan are this season's winners, viewers should treat these reports with caution until an official announcement is made.

Here are some posts doing the rounds on social media:

The Traitors 2 to premiere on August 13

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2 marks his return after the successful debut season of the psychological reality competition.

Earlier this week, Karan teased the new season and confirmed that the show will begin streaming on August 13. Like its debut edition, the second season was filmed at the iconic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, with production taking place during March and April this year.

The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Thursday at 12 am.

Season 1 also had two winners

The rumours surrounding Krystle and Abhishek have also drawn attention because the first season ended with two winners.

In The Traitors India Season 1, social media personality Uorfi Javed and professional poker player Nikita Luther emerged as co-winners. The duo shared the winning prize of Rs 70.5 lakh, making fans wonder whether the makers have followed a similar format this season as well.