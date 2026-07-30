The Traitors 2 Full CONFIRMED Contestant List: Munawar Faruqui, Krystal D'Souza, Dalip Tahil & 18 Others Join Karan Johar's Reality Show

Traitors Season 2 Confirmed Contestant List | FPJ: Ria Sharma

The contestant list for Karan Johar's The Traitors Season 2 has now been officially unveiled by the makers, with 21 celebrities set to compete in the high-stakes reality show. The announcement was made at the grand launch event held on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Traitors Season 2 Confirmed Contestant List

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is a Bollywood actress, podcaster and television personality best known for films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Jalebi and Chehre. She was also a gang leader on MTV Roadies.

Krystal D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza is a popular television actress best known for shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Brahmarakshas. While she has made guest appearances on several reality shows and participated in celebrity specials, The Traitors 2 marks one of her first full-fledged reality competition shows.

Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar is a celebrity chef, restaurateur and television personality, best known for hosting popular food shows such as MasterChef India, The Great Indian Rasoi and Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan. Although widely recognised for culinary reality shows as a judge and host, The Traitors 2 marks a different genre for him as a contestant.

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, is a YouTuber, content creator and entrepreneur with millions of followers across social media. He shot to fame as the runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and has also appeared in Battleground as a mentor. The Traitors 2 marks another major reality TV outing

Mallika Sherawat

Famous Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, known for Murder and Welcome, will also be seen in Traitors Season 2.

Shahneel Gill

Shahneel Gill is a social media personality and entrepreneur, widely known as the sister of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The Traitors 2 will mark Shahneel's reality television debut.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is a famous stand-up comedian who rose to fame through his comedy specials and social media presence. He won Lock Upp Season 1 and later emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

Tanya Puri

Tanya Puri is a private detective and entrepreneur, known for handling high-profile investigative cases in the entertainment industry. The Traitors 2 marks her reality television debut.

Rida Tharana

Rida Tharana is a digital content creator and influencer known for her motivational videos and women empowerment content. She has built a massive following on social media and The Traitors 2 marks one of her first major reality show appearances.

Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi is an art collector, philanthropist and socialite who shot to fame with Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She will now be seen in Karan's The Traitors 2.

Harman Singha

Harman Singha is an actor, writer and host known for projects like The Family Man and Call Me Bae. The Traitors 2 marks his entry into the reality TV space.

Soundous Moufakir

Soundous Moufakir is a Moroccan model, actress and reality TV personality who rose to fame after winning MTV Splitsvilla X4. She has also participated in Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand before joining The Traitors 2.

Ansh Chopra

Ansh Chopra is a digital content creator and influencer known for his lifestyle and fashion content on social media.

Kullu (Aaditya Kulshreshth)

Kullu, whose real name is Aaditya Kulshreshth, is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor known for his sharp observational comedy. He has also appeared in the film Loveyapa, marking his acting debut.

Karan Singh

Karan Singh is a magician, mentalist and digital creator known for his illusion and mind-reading performances. He has built a strong fan following through live shows and viral social media content.

Parul Gulati

Parul Gulati is an actress and entrepreneur, best known for web series like Girls Hostel and Selection Day. She is also the founder and CEO of the hair extensions brand Nish Hair.

Ikka Singh

Ikka, born Ankit Singh Patyal, is a rapper, singer and lyricist known for hit tracks like Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Paani Wala Dance and Badri Ki Dulhania. He has also appeared as a squad boss on MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is one of Indian television's most popular actresses, best known for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also a reality TV veteran, having won Bigg Boss 4 and participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Sahil Salathia

Sahil Salathia is an actor and model best known for projects like P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke and Panipat. He previously participated in The Traitors Season 1 and returns for another shot at the game in Season 2.

Dalip Tahil

Dalip Tahil is a veteran Bollywood actor known for films like Baazigar, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Raja and Rock On.

Prishita Singh (Prish)

Prishita Singh is a digital content creator and influencer known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle content.