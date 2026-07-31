Karan Johar Takes Dig At Rival Reality Shows During The Traitors 2 Launch: 'When We Get LOCKED UP With Prime Video, There Will Always Be An ALLIANCE'

Karan Johar | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

The launch event of The Traitors India Season 2 in Mumbai was meant to introduce the show's 21 contestants. But by the end of the evening, it was host Karan Johar who had everyone talking. His comments about the new season, and what sounded like a subtle dig at rival reality shows, became one of the biggest takeaways from the event.

When asked if he would be more ruthless this season, Karan Johar said, “My reputation precedes me. I won’t be forgiving. I’ll definitely be more ruthless. But we will never forget to be entertaining”.

What stood out, however, was how Karan described the game. According to him, the new season goes far beyond simple twists and eliminations. He spoke about betrayal, manipulation and strategy reaching unexpected levels.

Then came the line that drew the loudest reaction. “Unlike other shows, the winner won’t be a hack,” Karan remarked while talking about the format. Although he did not name any show, the statement appeared to be a clear swipe at competing reality shows.

Karan ended the event on a lighter note with another playful remark. Referring to Prime Video, he joked, “Prime Video is someone we love and we adore. And all I can say is that when we get locked up with Prime Video, there will always be an Alliance.” The comment seemed to reference two rival reality shows—Lock Upp, which is currently streaming on Netflix, and The Alliance, available on Prime Video.

Whether intentional or not, Karan's witty one-liners ensured that the launch event wasn't just about announcing contestants. The new season begins streaming on August 13.