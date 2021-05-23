Walk down memory lane: Friends - The Reunion will be nostalgic fare for the fans of the ‘90s series

Until they finally settled on the title Friends, which was first aired on September 22, 1994 and lasted for ten seasons till May 4, 2004. At first, Friends got a pretty lukewarm reaction until by the middle of the first season, it suddenly went viral and was popular with every youngster who aspired to be like Ross, Joey, Chandler, Rachel, Monica or Phoebe. The theme of the show was simple: Friends stick to each other no matter what, and in Friends, Joey, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Ross and Phoebe were there for each other through heartbreaks, affairs, sadness or mistakes. When Monica fell in love with a man twice her age, her friends instead of being judgmental, were supportive. When Ross and Rachel fell in love, broke up and then patched up, the friends did not take sides but instead stood by them throughout. Perhaps, that touched a chord with the viewers and the popularity of the series spread like wildfire. The cast went on to become superstars and ended up becoming Hollywood stars though in this avatar, they did not get as much popularity as they did in the Friends series.

Reunion Time

Recently, HBO MAX announced that Friends: The Reunion will drop on their platform on May 27, 2021, and ecstatic fans of the series including me rejoiced world over. It would be fab to watch Ross, Chandler, Monica, Rachel and Joey again. But this time, the spokesperson announced, it will not be like an episode of Friends but more like a special show showcasing the original cast revisiting the show again. Furthermore, Friends: The Reunion will be unscripted and will have the cast play a trivia game, which was done in Season 4. It will feature a lot of special guests including David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck, and more.