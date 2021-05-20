'Friends: The Reunion': When and where to watch in India?

After piquing the curiosity of fans for months, the makers of 'Friends: The Reunion' have finally dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated special featuring the star cast as they relive their memories from the beloved sitcom.

The trailer was unveiled on HBO Max's official Instagram handle as they made the much-loved sitcom's fans relive the memories associated with the show.

The two-minute trailer starts from a shot that features the star cast recreating a sequence from the show. In the sequence, Ross Geller is seen playing a rapid-fire quiz with other stars namely Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. The scene then cuts to a shot where the star cast enters the studio with the signature water fountain which is there in the theme song of the show.

The star cast then recollects the 'incredible' time they had while shooting for the show. The trailer also features some epic scenes of the show, with them all reading their dialogues from the script. The trailer ends with a studio audience cheering up for their favourite stars as they root for the 'Friends' actors. At the end of the trailer, they are all seen hugging each other in a small circle.

Along with the trailer, HBO Max wrote, "Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer. Picture this: The year is 2002, it's Thursday night, and you rush home to catch the latest episode of Friends. Now get ready for it to happen all over again. Friends: The Reunion is streaming May 27 on HBO Max. #FriendsReunion."