Friends Reunion: Highlights from the emotionally charged trailer - watch video

Finally it is here! The much-awaited trailer of Friends reunion, an unscripted special featuring the actors who played Joey, Monica, Rachel, Ross, Chandler and Phoebe, was officially released on Wednesday.
The six cast members of the iconic show - Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Mat LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow - reunite for the first time since the series ended in 2004.
The trailer shows them reliving the comedy show and taking up a fun quiz related to Friends, leaving the fans nostalgic. They reminiscise about their time on the sets and even get teary eyed in certain moments.
Here are some of the highlights of the emotionally charged trailer:
- Among the trailer’s many highlights is our first look at the Friends cast returning to some of the show’s most iconic sets including Monica and Joey and Chandler’s apartments, the Central Perk and even the iconic fountain where the show’s opening sequence was filmed!
- Jennifer Aniston recalls that time someone told her she’d never make it big as Rachel Greene, the character she ended up playing for 235 episodes. "I remember I went to the producer of the show I was on and he said, ‘That show’s not gonna make you a star,'" Aniston says in the trailer.
- It traces the legacy of the NBC comedy from the first table read to the emotional look back in 2021, when the actors reread some of their famous lines. "Everyone was so perfectly cast," Schwimmer says.
- As a bonus for fans, Ross and Rachel finally agree that ‘they were on a break’ – something that the fans have been scratching their heads over for years – and well, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) reenacts her famous scene from the episode ‘The One Where Everybody Finds Out’. Kudrow also screams out again 'My Eyes! My Eyes!'
- The actors also play a fun quiz where they test each other’s knowledge of the show and things that went on to become a part of the pop culture like the '18 page letter (front and back).'
- In the trailer, Joey and Chandler are also seen kicking back in their leather chairs.
If you haven't watched it yet, have a look at the trailer here:
The reunion episode will premiere on HBO Max on May 27. Other supporting cast members of the show as well stars like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, James Corden and BTS too will be appearing on the special episode.
Friends ran from 1994 to 2004 and is still considered one of the most iconic shows of the 1990s. It got a fresh lease on OTT in recent years and became one of the most watched shows on Netflix.
