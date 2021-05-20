Friends Reunion: Highlights from the emotionally charged trailer - watch video

Finally it is here! The much-awaited trailer of Friends reunion, an unscripted special featuring the actors who played Joey, Monica, Rachel, Ross, Chandler and Phoebe, was officially released on Wednesday.

The six cast members of the iconic show - Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Mat LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow - reunite for the first time since the series ended in 2004.

The trailer shows them reliving the comedy show and taking up a fun quiz related to Friends, leaving the fans nostalgic. They reminiscise about their time on the sets and even get teary eyed in certain moments.

Here are some of the highlights of the emotionally charged trailer:

- Among the trailer’s many highlights is our first look at the Friends cast returning to some of the show’s most iconic sets including Monica and Joey and Chandler’s apartments, the Central Perk and even the iconic fountain where the show’s opening sequence was filmed!

- Jennifer Aniston recalls that time someone told her she’d never make it big as Rachel Greene, the character she ended up playing for 235 episodes. "I remember I went to the producer of the show I was on and he said, ‘That show’s not gonna make you a star,'" Aniston says in the trailer.