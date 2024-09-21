Vivek Oberoi Reacts To His Old 'Film Industry Has More Plastic' Remark: 'Now I Am Older & More Mature'

Vivek Oberoi |

Actor Vivek Oberoi's 2009 'film industry has more plastic' remark had sparked a major controversy. Earlier, during Farah Khan's show Tere Mere Beech Mein, he had stated, "Our industry has more plastic than the company that makes Tupperware boxes."

Vivek Oberoi was recently questioned about his old plastic remarks. He admitted being immature when he made the statement. He acknowledged that his words were ill-advised and regretted making the statement publicly. Speaking to India TV, he said, "They know who they are and you know it, too. The way I made this remark back then, it's been a while... now I am older and more mature."

Furthermore, he also stated that it's up to people whether or not they want to be plastic or choose to be real. According to him, people adopt a plastic persona for various reasons; some of them fear judgment and rejection, so they conceal their authentic selves. On the other hand, others may lack the strength to be real."

They think this is how it is — networking, pleasing people, lying to them behind their back. But, when you realise that all this is a waste of time and being real is the ultimate satisfaction, you live in a meditative state and enjoy life," he added.

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the action-thriller series Indian Police Force. It also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles. The series was directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash and produced under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.



It was primarily shot in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Dhaka. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.