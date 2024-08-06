 Vivek Agnihotri REACTS To Mob Protesting Against Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: 'Thugs & Hungry People Waiting To Loot'
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday. After she fled the country, several people protested against her on the streets.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
On August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and flew to India. Thousands of people are out on the streets to protest against Hasin. Reacting to this, the Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the protesters are neither 'students nor revolutionaries.'

Sharing the video on X, he wrote, "Sorry, media, but all those mobs on the streets of Bangladesh are neither students nor revolutionaries. Many of them are thugs and hungry people waiting to loot something. Most revolutions fail because many so-called revolutionaries are actually poor and hungry people who believe their lives will change after the revolution."

"Which will never happen. The rest of the mob is there for amusement. People like to watch such flash-revolutions on TV. A good break from Netflix. The sad story of the modern world: old statues are demolished but there are no new statutes to erect," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on Monday, after Sheikh Hasina resigned, thousands of Bangladesh protesters stormed inside her residence and walked out with her personal belongings, including TV sets, refrigerators, a blue Dior suitcase, utensils, and furniture, among others.

After stepping down as Bangladesh PM, Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, in Delhi, on Monday evening, where she met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Reportedly, Sheikh Hasina was taken to a safe house. She is likely to travel to the United Kingdom.

