 Vir Das Supports Air India After Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Says 'I Know Them To Be The Best Crew In The Sky'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVir Das Supports Air India After Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Says 'I Know Them To Be The Best Crew In The Sky'

Vir Das Supports Air India After Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Says 'I Know Them To Be The Best Crew In The Sky'

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das came out in support of Air India, calling them the "best crew in the sky." His statement comes amid heavy criticism directed at the airline after its London-bound flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das extended his support to Air India and said that they are the 'best crew in the sky'. The airlines is being criticised after its London-bound flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed on Thursday afternoon (June 12) in Ahmedabad.

Taking to his official X account, Vir wrote, "It's a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I just wanted to add my support for the crew. I've flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky."

He further added, "Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight. I cannot imagine how hard it is for them to do their job right now having lost their own. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight."

Read Also
Meerraa Chopraa Demands Refund For Cancelling Air India Flight Over Safety Concerns After Ahmedabad...
article-image

Soon after he shared the post, netizens voiced similar opinions and said that Air India need support of the people.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

"Thank you Mr Vir Das for being so correct about this horrific tragedy. Family members of unfortunate victims need our fullest support & so does @airindia, which too has lost it's 12 family members," an X user commented.

Another wrote, "I can't imagine what their loved ones would be going through rn. Almighty give them strength to surpass these difficult times... And the Air india crew is one of the nicest crew I know."

"The biggest support all Indians can give to @airindia rn is by continuing to travel with them. See you soon on a flight," read another comment.

Read Also
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His...
article-image

Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 passengers on board crashed just minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The flight, bound for London, reportedly took off at 1:38 pm and sent out a mayday call by 1:39 pm. Within moments, the aircraft crashed into a building near the airport, causing devastation.


Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)

RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)

Hina Khan Apologises To Paps For Cancelling Special Wedding Party After Air India Plane Crash In...

Hina Khan Apologises To Paps For Cancelling Special Wedding Party After Air India Plane Crash In...

Celina Jaitley Recalls Air India Crew's Kindness After Heartbreak At JFK At 19: 'Held My Hand As I...

Celina Jaitley Recalls Air India Crew's Kindness After Heartbreak At JFK At 19: 'Held My Hand As I...

Rana Naidu Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Arjun & Kriti Starrer Gets Mixed...

Rana Naidu Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Arjun & Kriti Starrer Gets Mixed...

Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED By Glasgow Women's Organisation Over 'Regressive' Album Cover: 'She Is...

Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED By Glasgow Women's Organisation Over 'Regressive' Album Cover: 'She Is...