Vir Das Supports Air India After Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Says 'I Know Them To Be The Best Crew In The Sky'

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das extended his support to Air India and said that they are the 'best crew in the sky'. The airlines is being criticised after its London-bound flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed on Thursday afternoon (June 12) in Ahmedabad.

Taking to his official X account, Vir wrote, "It's a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I just wanted to add my support for the crew. I've flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky."

He further added, "Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight. I cannot imagine how hard it is for them to do their job right now having lost their own. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight."

It’s a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I just wanted to add my support for the crew. I’ve flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky. Time will… — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 12, 2025

Read Also Meerraa Chopraa Demands Refund For Cancelling Air India Flight Over Safety Concerns After Ahmedabad...

Soon after he shared the post, netizens voiced similar opinions and said that Air India need support of the people.

"Thank you Mr Vir Das for being so correct about this horrific tragedy. Family members of unfortunate victims need our fullest support & so does @airindia, which too has lost it's 12 family members," an X user commented.

Another wrote, "I can't imagine what their loved ones would be going through rn. Almighty give them strength to surpass these difficult times... And the Air india crew is one of the nicest crew I know."

"The biggest support all Indians can give to @airindia rn is by continuing to travel with them. See you soon on a flight," read another comment.

Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 passengers on board crashed just minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The flight, bound for London, reportedly took off at 1:38 pm and sent out a mayday call by 1:39 pm. Within moments, the aircraft crashed into a building near the airport, causing devastation.



