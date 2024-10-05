'Vikas Sethi Signed Film With Deepak Tijori 8 Days Before He Passed Away': Late Actor's Wife Jhanvi On Their Financial Difficulties & More

Late Vikas Sethi who recently passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest has left a deep and never ending void in the lives of his wife Jhanvi and their twin sons. Jhanvi, in a recent conversation with the Times Of India, opened up on the actor's passing, his battle with substance abuse, financial difficulties and a lot more.

Speaking to the portal, Jhanvi recalled her last visit to Nashik, her home town with late Vikas and stated that the actor, who would usually be very excited for their trip to the city was not as excited this time. Janhvi states that he might have sensed his passing. She says, ''Normally, Vikas would be excited about the trip, but this time something felt off. He was restless all day. I don’t know if he sensed it. He was restless all day. I still can’t believe he is not here with us today. I keep expecting him to walk through the door.''

Jhanvi then recalls about their financial difficulties and also reveals that Vikas had signed a film with Deepak Tijori just 8 days before he passed away. She reveals how some people would keep bringing up his troubled past with substance abuse and alcoholism and that it would always leave Vikas troubled. Jhanvi says, ''Vikas hadn't been getting work and people often reminded him of how his career had changed. Others would cruelly bring up his past struggles with substance abuse and alcoholism. He did battle substance abuse and was an alcoholic years ago, but he overcame those problems. If you keep bringing up a person's worst moments, it takes a toll on their mental health. Vikas was sensitive and introverted. Those hurtful comments broke him.''

She then recalls how they had been going through a tough financial phase and says, ''We had been going through financial and emotional difficulties for the past year, and just when things seemed to be improving, he was taken away from us. He had signed Oops 2 with Deepak Tijori just eight days before he passed.''

For the uninformed, Vikas Sethi, known for his stint in projects like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum,' 'Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Kahin Toh Hoga' and more passed away on the 8th of September 2024. The actor is survived by his wife Jhanvi and their twin sons.