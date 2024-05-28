VIDEO: Rakhi Sawant Cries, Looks Unrecognisable As She Struggles To Walk After Tumour Surgery

Actress Rakhi Sawant recently underwent a surgery for the removal of a tumour in her uterus and now, her former husband Ritesh Singh has shared the video of the actress walking for the first time post the operation. In the video, Rakhi can be seen crying in pain and struggling to walk despite help from the hospital staff.

On Monday, Ritesh took to his Instagram handle to share an update about Rakhi's health, and informed her fans that she walked for the first time ever since she underwent the surgery on May 18. After being rushed to the hospital due to pain in her abdominal region, a 10 cm tumour was detected in Rakhi's uterus, which required immediate removal.

In the new video from the hospital, Rakhi can be seen looking unrecognisable post the surgery and in excruciating pain as she tried to walk with some support. The Main Hoon Naa actress cried in the video as she struggled to take steps.

The doctors and Ritesh can be heard asking her to stand straight and try to take small steps without stressing herself out.

"Mai bahut khus hu, rakhi ji jaldi he hamare beech hongi. Aaj unko initial walk karte dekh acha laga. Thanks to god and Janta," Ritesh captioned the video.

Post Rakhi's successful surgery, Ritesh had revealed that the tumour was the size of a palm and that it was sent to the lab for cancer analysis. He had also stated that he had fasted for the actress' well being.

Incidentally, Rakhi lost her mother in 2023 after her years-long battle with cancer.