Video: Kunickaa Sadanand Joins JPSC, JSSC Aspirants' Protest In Jharkhand, Urges Government To Hold Talks & Be 'Accountable'

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, on Sunday (August 16), joined the ongoing protest by JPSC and JSSC aspirants at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The actress met the protesting students and spoke to several aspirants, including one who is currently on a hunger strike.

Speaking to ANI, Kunickaa appealed to the Jharkhand government to be transparent and accountable while addressing the students' concerns. She also urged the protesting aspirants to give the government some time to work towards a solution.

"My message is to the government: Please be transparent, accountable, and listen to these children. They are asking for an opportunity, which is their right. My message to students is that they cannot solve an issue that has been going on for 20 years overnight. They must give the government time and take a solid promise from them in writing. Only then will this be solved," said Kunickaa.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | Actress Kunickaa Sadanand says, “My message is to the government: please be transparent, accountable, and listen to these children. They are asking for an opportunity, which is their right... My message to students is that they cannot solve an issue… https://t.co/nhXVfVLLGe pic.twitter.com/bsPk84OgUg — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026

The actress' visit comes as the protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) continues. The protesting students have also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities.

Meanwhile, the protesters have announced plans to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20 and are demanding his resignation.

Student protester says health is deteriorating

Student protester Prem Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, spoke about his health condition and the ongoing agitation. He claimed that the government had not taken the protesters' demands seriously.

"Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. They intend to break the movement."

Nayak also said discussions were underway regarding the proposed protest outside the Chief Minister's residence, although no final decision had been taken.

"Discussions regarding laying siege to the CM's residence are ongoing; nothing has been finalised yet. In my view, a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' would be better than laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence. Shutting down all schools and colleges is another excellent idea; these are two measures worth considering," he said.

The agitation has been continuing over demands for action against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Student leaders have been seeking a CBI investigation into the matter.

The protest has also seen student leader Devendra Nath Mahto begin an indefinite hunger strike. Mahto had earlier alleged that police prevented him from joining an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi and accused the personnel of assaulting students.