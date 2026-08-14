'Honest Officer Has Shaken Entire Maharashtra': Television Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hails IAS Tukaram Mundhe Over Food Safety Crackdown

Television Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hails IAS Tukaram Mundhe Over Food Safety Crackdown | Instagram

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has praised Maharashtra FDA Commissioner and IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe for his strict action against food-safety violations, including the suspension of licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets across the state, three in Mumbai and one in Satara. Calling him an "honest officer", Devoleena said that if every department had an officer like Mundhe, criminals and those breaking the law would think a hundred times before doing so. However, she also acknowledged that honesty often comes at a high price.

Sharing a post praising IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe's recent crackdown, Devoleena tweeted, "Imagine…one honest officer has shaken the entire Maharashtra, and the public is applauding his work." She added, "If every department had officers like him, criminals would think a hundred times before breaking the law."

Imagine…one honest officer has shaken the entire Maharashtra, and the public is applauding his work. If every department had officers like him, criminals would think a hundred times before breaking the law.



Sadly, as per the judiciary, even finding three cockroaches in food… https://t.co/D0HQOjMTgC — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) August 13, 2026

Devoleena further wrote, "Sadly, as per the judiciary, even finding three cockroaches in food isn’t enough to cancel a licence. And we all know how many times Mundhe Sir has been transferred from one place to another." Her reference to cockroaches appears to allude to a recent Bombay High Court ruling involving Navi Mumbai's Park Inn by Radisson. The court set aside the suspension of the hotel's FSSAI licence after the FDA found two insects during an inspection. The Bombay HC observed that the "Solitary finding regarding the presence of two insects" did not justify continued punitive action, particularly in light of the hotel's overall compliance record.

Devoleena then highlighted the challenges faced by Mundhe, particularly his history of transfers, and noted that honesty often comes at a heavy price. She concluded her post by writing, "The price of honesty is often very high. Hopefully, he gets to stay here long enough to clean up the mess once and for all."

Tukaram is a 2005-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, currently serving as the Commissioner of the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Known for his strict and no-nonsense approach to administration, Mundhe has built a reputation for surprise inspections and taking firm action against violations. His career has also been marked by frequent transfers. In March 2026, Mundhe was transferred for the 24th time in 21 years of service, according to PTI. His subsequent appointment as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner became his 25th posting, making his transfer history particularly notable.