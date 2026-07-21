'Kaun Hai Yeh CJP?': Television's 'Gopi Bahu' Devoleena Bhattacharjee Questions NEET Protest's Political Turn |

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to social media to share her views amid the ongoing protests in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak. The actress questioned the role of the "Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)" in the demonstrations, claiming that what began as a students' protest has now turned into a political movement, with several groups trying to further their own agendas.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Devoleena wrote, "What CJP protest ? Kaun hai yeh CJP ? This was started as student protest for education. To protect education system. 370 wapas lana, umar khaleed, Ram- Sita, etc etc… yeh kaisa education protest hai?" She further added, "Dont make yourselves fools, kyunki aise lomdi aur bhediye tumhe khana banakar saamne pesh kar denge aur dakaar bhi nahi lenge."

Devoleena went on to say that while everyone has the right to protest against flaws in the education system, she believes the movement has now drifted away from its original purpose. She tweeted, "Education system k against ladna. Poora haq hai and sabka support bhi. But filhal mudda bhatak chuka hai. Kyunki apni political career banaane k chakkar mein ,tum sabki future yeh jalaane ki poori taiyyari kar k baithe hai yeh."

Taking another swipe at CJP, the actress wrote, "Ek toh burger khaate huye hi dikh gaya. Toh sacchai yehi hai. Pehle Pest Control karo. Phir sahi mudde k liye lado."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of television's most recognisable faces and rose to nationwide fame with her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in the hit daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Over the years, she has also appeared in shows such as Laal Ishq, Swaran Ghar, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, and reality shows including Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14, and Bigg Boss 15. Apart from her acting career, Devoleena has frequently made headlines for expressing her views on social and political issues